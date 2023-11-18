EXCLUSIVE: Action film with Ali Abbas Zafar to Love Story with Kabir Khan, see what's on Katrina Kaif's mind

Katrina Kaif is among the most successful actress of Bollywood who has wooed Hindi movie audiences for over 20 years. She continues to improve herself and hone her skills with every passing film. Tiger 3, which released less than a week back is running well in theatres and has crossed Rs 300 crores worldwide. Katrina Kaif graced Pinkvilla with an exclusive interview of hers following her big release where she talked about how she felt about the love that her film Tiger 3 has got this Diwali, her chemistry with Salman Khan, her love for the Tiger franchise and about what the audiences can expect from future Spy Universe films.

Katrina Kaif Wishes To Do An Action Film With Ali Abbas Zafar And A Love Story With Kabir Khan

In an interesting segment conducted by Himesh Mankad, Katrina Kaif was asked to share about the genre of film that she would like to do with the directors that she has worked with, with the catch being that it can't be the kind of film that she has done previously with the director in question. Katrina said that she would wish to collaborate with Ali Abbas Zafar on a non-spy action film, given that she has already collaborated with him on a comedy (Mere Brother Ki Dulhan), drama (Bharat) and spy-actioner (Tiger Zinda Hai). She was open to the idea of re-uniting with Kabir Khan on a love story. Previously she has worked with the prolific director on New York (drama), Ek Tha Tiger (spy-actioner) and Phantom (spy-thriller).

Watch the full Pinkvilla interview featuring Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif Wishes To Do A Comedy With Maneesh Sharma And Dark Comedy With Sriram Raghavan

Katrina Kaif is fond of working in different kind of films. When asked about the kind of film that she would like to do with Maneesh Sharma, she immediately said 'comedy'. With Sriram Raghavan, the Tiger 3 actress again opened up about the idea of a comedy film. Justifying her choice, she said that Sriram Raghavan has a great sense of comedy, especially the one that falls in the dark-comedy space.

After the euphoria of Tiger 3 settles, Katrina Kaif will start promoting Sriram Raghavan's Merry Christmas which is set to release on 12th January, 2024. You can watch Tiger 3 at a theatre near you and can watch Katrina's full Pinkvilla interview on Pinkvilla's YouTube channel.

