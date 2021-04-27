EXCLUSIVE: Katrina Kaif & Vijay Sethupathi’s Merry Christmas to be shot in Mumbai, Pune, Goa from Mid-May

Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi are all set to start shooting for director, Sriram Raghavan's next film, produced by Ramesh Taurani and Sanjay Routray. Read details.

Pinkvilla was the first to report that and Vijay Sethupathi are collaborating on director, Sriram Raghavan’s next film, titled Merry Christmas. We also revealed how it’s going to be a fast-paced film, keeping the viewers on the edge of their seat all through the narrative. Recently, reports started surfacing that the shoot of this much awaited film has been indefinitely postponed due to surge in Covid cases across the country. However, Pinkvilla has now got an exclusive update on the shooting schedule.

While the film could not take off in April since Katrina Kaif was down with Covid for most part of the month, we hear the film is now all set to go on the floors by Mid-May. “All the ground work and pre-production is completed and the team now awaited a go ahead from the government to start their shoot. The film will kick off around May 15, in Mumbai with Katrina and Vijay. Most of the film will be shot in the city, followed by brief schedules in Pune and Goa,” revealed a source close to the development.

The film will be shot over a period of next four months, and the leading lady, Katrina Kaif will be juggling between the shoot of Merry Christmas and the action franchise, Tiger 3 with . “She will wrap up both the films by the month of September and then commence shooting for Ali Abbas Zafar’s superhero film, Super Soldier,” the source added.

Confirming the news, producers, Ramesh Taurani and Sanjay Routray, told Pinkvilla, “Yes, we plan to start shooting from Mid-May to September. We start with Mumbai and follow it up with Goa and Pune towards the end.” Stay tuned for more such exclusives on Merry Christmas only on Pinkvilla.

