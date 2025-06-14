Ace OTT release: When and where to watch Vijay Sethupathi starrer crime comedy online

Ace starring Vijay Sethupathi in the lead role hit the big screens on May 23, 2025, across theaters worldwide. Before even completing a month since its theatrical release, the romantic crime comedy has arrived for streaming.

When and where to watch Ace

Ace is currently available for streaming on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video. The movie was received with mixed reviews upon its release, but failed to perform well at the box office.

Advertisement

In a theater visit during the time of release, Vijay Sethupathi admitted that the film had a rushed release with limited publicity.

During his interaction, the actor said, “Normally, after completing a movie, there is a period dedicated to promotions and reaching out to the audience, but we only started promotional activities a week before the release.”

Official trailer and plot of Ace

Ace follows the story of Kannan, a man who has started a fresh life abroad with a whole lot of dreams. However, a botched heist leads him to inadvertently become part of a crime-filled world.

As his world turns dark, the man must navigate a web of deceit and danger, using his skills for survival.

Cast and crew of Ace

Ace features Vijay Sethupathi in the lead role with Sapta Sagaradaache Ello fame Rukmini Vasanth. Apart from them, the flick has actors like Yogi Babu, BS Avinash, Babloo Prithiveeraj, Divya Pillai, Ramesh Thilak, and many more.

Advertisement

The romantic crime comedy is written, produced, and directed by Arumuga Kumar. As Justin Prabhakaran handles the musical tracks, Sam CS overlooked the crafting of the background scores. With Karan B Rawat capturing the visuals, the film has Fenny Goa editing it.

Coming to Sethupathi’s work front, the actor will be seen in the movie Thalaivan Thalaivii, directed by Pandiraj. The romantic actioner has Nithya Menen as the female lead.

The makers of the movie recently unveiled the first single titled Pottala Muttaye composed by Santhosh Narayanan, who crooned along with Sublahshini.

Furthermore, Vijay also has the Myskkin directorial thriller movie Train in the lineup. The upcoming film has actors like Shruti Haasan, Narain, Nassar, KS Ravikumar, and more.

ALSO READ: Kuberaa vs Coolie: Nagarjuna Akkineni REVEALS how different Lokesh Kanagaraj and Sekhar Kammula are as directors