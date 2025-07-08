Vijay Sethupathi’s son Surya REACTS to being tagged a nepo-kid: ‘It means your father had some legacy, right?’

All eyes are on Surya Sethupathi, who recently made his silver screen debut with Phoenix. Being the son of a seasoned actor, Vijay Sethupathi, the youngster has already met with subtle criticism for being a nepo-kid. And recently, the debutant addressed the matter and revealed what it means to him.

Does Surya mind being tagged as a nepo kid?

In a recent interaction with News18 Showsha, Surya addressed the issue of nepotism and how people perceive that he has been privileged so far, being the son of a successful actor, Vijay Sethupathi.

The Phoenix actor mentioned that he does not mind being called a nepo-kid since it only signifies that his father has left a legacy of his own. For him, the only thing he had to focus on most was working harder than his father and breaking the barriers established by him.

Surya said, “There’s nothing wrong with calling someone a nepo kid. It means your father had some legacy, right? You are going to start something new. As a nepo kid, the one thing you have to do is work harder than your dad. You have a big barrier before you that you need to break. There will be a lot of struggles, but they will teach you many lessons."

Surya revealed getting Rs 500 from his father for daily expenses

Well, during the announcement of his debut film, Surya grabbed attention when he mentioned that he could make it to the world of cinema only after witnessing a lot of hardships since childhood.

He even mentioned how his father always used to give him only Rs. 500 daily for expenses, and that he has come here only to win in the cinema.

In his words, “I have come to this place because of hardship since my childhood. My father gives me 500 rupees daily for expenses. That’s why I have come to win in cinema.”

More about Phoenix

Coming back to Surya Sethupathi’s debut film, Phoenix also stars Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Devadarshini, J. Vignesh, Sampath Raj, Dileepan, Sreejith Ravi and others in key roles.

It’s written and directed by Anl Arasu under the banner of AK Braveman Pictures. Sam C.S. has composed the musical score of the film.

