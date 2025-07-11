Vijay Sethupathi’s son Surya reveals two advice he got from his father before his debut in Tamil cinema

Vijay Sethupathi’s son, Surya Sethupathi, recently made his debut in Tamil cinema with the movie Phoenix. As the sports actioner is currently running in theaters, the young actor revealed the 2 pieces of advice his father gave to him.

What did Vijay Sethupathi advice his son ahead of his debut?

Talking to Zoom in an interview, Surya Sethupathi said, “My father said just two things. One was, being a nepo kid, one should have the capability to handle negative things.”

“Another thing was that you should be responsible for your job. This is because it's not only one person doing this job; it's teamwork. Just believe the process and do as much as you can. Give 100% to that job, whatever job it is,” the actor added.

In the same conversation, Surya Sethupathi talked about the fond memories he shared with his father on a film set. Delving into details, Surya revealed how Vijay was very fascinated with his character in Maharaja.

The star kid said, “One thing I can remember is from the sets of Maharaja. I think that is a different character from his entire career. He used to tell me a lot of things that he explored the character differently. I think that character was very interesting to him.”

Surya continued that if he and his father are watching a movie, both of them would have different perspectives. Their conversation about cinema usually revolves around understanding these perspectives and discussing them.

More about Phoenix

Phoenix starring Surya Vijay Sethupathi in his debut features the story of a young wrestler’s dilemma dealing with power-hungry people, showcasing an underlying theme of oppression.

The film releasing in theaters soon, features an ensemble cast of actors like Abhinakshathra, J Vignesh, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Sampath Raj, Devadarshini, and many more in key roles.

Vijay Sethupathi’s next movie

Vijay Sethupathi is next set to appear in the lead role for Pandiraaj’s film Thalaivan Thalaivii. The romantic comedy slated to release on July 25, 2025, will have Nithya Menen as the female lead.

Moving ahead, the actor has joined hands with Pokiri director Puri Jagannadh for an action film with Samyukta and Tabu in key roles.

