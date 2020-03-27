EXCLUSIVE: Kriti Kharbanda REVEALS she would like to work with THESE Bollywood actors in future

While Kriti Kharbanda has worked with some amazing actors in Bollywood, today in an exclusive live chat with Pinkvilla, the actress revealed with which Bollywood actors she would like to work in the future. Read on to know more:

Bollywood actress Kriti Kharbanda, who was last seen in Anees Bazmee's Pagalpanti with John Abraham, Ileana D'Cruz, Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Pulkit Samrat and Saurabh Shukla had made her acting debut in 2009 with the Telugu film Boni. She made her Bollywood debut in the year 2016 in Raaz Reboot directed by Vikram Bhatt and co-starring Emraan Hashmi. She has done some amazing films like Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana, Guest Iin London, Veerey Ki Wedding, Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se and Housefull 4.

While Kriti has worked with some amazing actors in Bollywood, today in an exclusive live chat with Pinkvilla, the actress was asked with which Bollywood actors she would like to work in the future? To this, the actress said that she would like to work with Aditya Roy Kapur. She said that she likes the kind of scripts and roles he chooses and just loves his acting. She further said that she would also like to work with , because she wants to see how he dwells himself into a character while shooting. She has shot an ad with him and wants to work with him in a film since then and lastly, she said again.

(Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Kriti Kharbanda REVEALS she fell ill after she returned from Delhi & was in quarantine for 14 days)

For the uninitiated, Kriti has worked with Akshay in the 2019 film Housefull 4. Meanwhile, on the work front, Kriti will be seen in Bejoy Nambiar's Taish also starring Pulkit Samrat, Jim Sarbh & Harshvardhan Rane. The shoot of the movie has been completed and the actress is excited about the film as she will be seen portraying a role that she has never played before. Meanwhile, talking about the current situation going on in the country, due to the increase in the number of cases of Coronavirus in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced a lockdown for 21 days in India. He has urged the citizens to stay indoors and maintain social distancing.

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More