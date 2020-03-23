EXCLUSIVE: Kriti Sanon on being a gamechanger in 2019, and desire to do a film like Gully Boy or Gone Girl

Kriti Sanon on a successful 2019, wanting to do Gully Boy & mixed feelings after Panipat. Watch the full video inside.

2019 has been a gamechanger for Kriti Sanon! The actress had four releases - two of which went on to become superhits at the box office. While Luka Chuppi delivered big, Housefull 4 also happened to be her first 200 crore film. There was Panipat too, which might not have been a box office success but she clearly stood out in the period drama for her effortless performance, which many have called her best till date.

She reveals, "2019 has been a gamechanger for me. Luka Chuppi appealed to me and we were surprised with the numbers it did. Housefull 4 was my first 200 crore film and the whole process of doing the film was a lot of fun. The amount of love and applause I got for Panipat, I haven't got it for any other film of mine, not even for Bareilly Ki Barfi. But it was mixed feelings for me post Panipat release because everyone who watched it called me and messaged me and some felt it's the best performance of my career. But not many people went to the theaters to watch it."

But ask her if there is a film that she would have loved to do and she tells us, "I'd have loved to do a film like Gully Boy. It's a brilliant role and I love Zoya Akhtar as a director. Also, I have always wanted to play a grey character or something like a Gone Girl. She's completely whacked out."

Watch the video right here:

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More