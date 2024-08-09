Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao’s Laapataa Ladies to be screened in Supreme Court for judges and their families; duo to join in: Report

Kiran Rao's directorial Laapataa Ladies, produced by Aamir Khan, is set to be screened at the Supreme Court of India today, August 9. Both Kiran and Aamir will attend the special screening and engage with the audience.

As per a report in Live Mint, with the initiative of Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud, the Supreme Court's Communication Division will host a special screening of the film Laapataa Ladies on Friday, August 9. The screening, scheduled from 4:15 pm to 6:20 pm after court hours, will be for all Supreme Court judges, their spouses, and registry members. Following the film, Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao will interact with the audience.

The event will take place in the auditorium of the Supreme Court's administrative building complex. The screening is part of the CJI's ongoing gender sensitization program at the Supreme Court.

According to the same news portal, CJI DY Chandrachud told the Bar & Bench that the initiative aims to raise awareness among Supreme Court staff. He noted that such activities, though often unpublicized, are part of broader efforts to support staff, including the recently introduced round-the-clock Ayurvedic clinic for their treatment and relaxation. The film screening also provides an opportunity for staff members to connect.

The notice read, “As part of the activities organised during the seventy-fifth year of the establishment of the Supreme Court of India, the movie Laapataa Ladies, which is based on the theme of gender equality, will be screened on Friday, August 9, 2024, in the Auditorium, C-Block, Administrative Building Complex. Ms. Kiran Rao, who has directed the movie, and Mr. Aamir Khan, producer, will also be present during the screening.”

Laapataa Ladies stars Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, and Sparsh Shrivastava in leading roles, with Ravi Kishan, Chhaya Kadam, and Geeta Aggarwal Sharma in key supporting parts. The film tells the story of two brides, Phool (played by Nitanshi Goel) and Pushpa (portrayed by Pratibha Ranta), who accidentally switch places on a train.

Released on March 1, the movie received positive reviews and has earned around Rs 8 crore globally, a notable success given its modest budget. It is currently streaming on Netflix, where it topped the charts.

