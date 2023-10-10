EXCLUSIVE: Sunny Deol in talks to join Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash in Ramayana; To play THIS role

Just a couple of days back, Pinkvilla was the first to inform that Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash are teaming up to bring the epic, Ramayana, to the big screen with Nitesh Tiwari and Ravi Udyawar as directors. We also reported that the film will go on floors around February 2024 with Ranbir and Sai, with Yash expected to join the shoot from the month of July 2024. While RK and Sai play the part of Lord Ram and Sita, Yash has come on board to play Raavan in this epic. And now, we have exclusively learnt that Nitesh Tiwari is looking to pull off one of the biggest casting coups of Indian Cinema.

Nitesh Tiwari and team begin early conversations with Sunny Deol for Ramayana

According to sources close to the development, Nitesh Tiwari and his team are in talks with Sunny Deol to play the part of Lord Hanuman in Ramayana. “Hanuman stands for strength and there’s no one better than Sunny Deol in the Indian Film Industry to justify what Bajrangbali stands for. The actor has shown interest in being a part of Nitesh Tiwari’s rendition of Ramayana and is also excited to play the part of Lord Hanuman. However, it’s still early stages of discussion,” revealed a source close to the development.

The source further added that the discussions so far are moving in the right direction. “Apart from being a part of the Ramayana trilogy, Nitesh Tiwari along with his producer partners, Allu Aravind, Madhu Mantena, and Namit Malhotra are also looking to make a standalone film on Lord Hanuman with Sunny Deol in the lead. The Ramayana is just a small part of Lord Hanuman’s life, and there are many other facets to the story. Nitesh wants to explore that with a standalone film on Lord Hanuman,” the source added.

Team Ramayana looking to make a standalone Hanuman film too

It's the wider vision to create a universe of characters from Ramayana that has excited Sunny Deol and the actor is seriously considering this once-in-a-lifetime offer to play Lord Hanuman. “Everything needs to fall in place – from the date of the shoot to the commitment for the franchise spin-offs and the financial structure,” the source concluded. Talking of the Ramayana Trilogy, the film will be shot over a period of 2 years starting in February 2024 and release on the big screen at regular intervals. Interestingly, back in the day, Dara Singh had played the part of Hanuman and made it immortal for the audience.

As reported before, despite all the visual effects and big scale, the strength of Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana is said to be the simplistic story and inter-character relationships. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

