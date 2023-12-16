EXCLUSIVE: Lokesh Kanagaraj looks to cast Hindi Actor in Rajinikanth’s Thalaivar 171; Initiates conversation with…

After directing Kamal Haasan and Thalapathy Vijay in Vikram and Leo, Lokesh Kanagaraj is all set to team up with Thalaivar, Rajinikanth in his next film. The buzz around this collaboration is at an all-time high and Lokesh Kanagaraj is working with his team of writers on giving finishing touches to his script at the moment. And now, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Lokesh Kanagaraj is looking to cast an A-List actor from the Hindi Film Industry for an extended appearance in this action-packed thriller led by Rajinikanth.

Lokesh pitches Thalaivar 171 to SRK

According to a source close to the development, Lokesh was keen to have Shah Rukh Khan on board to play a key role in the film. “Lokesh even met Shah Rukh Khan and gave him an overview of what he intends to make. While SRK loved the subject and has immense respect for Rajinikanth, he politely conveyed his decision to not feature in the film. After doing a series of appearances in films like Brahmastra, Rocketry, and Tiger 3, SRK now wants to keep himself exclusive for standalone feature films,” revealed a source close to the development.

SRK also informed Lokesh how he already has an extended appearance in his daughter, Suhana Khan's theatrical debut, The King with Sujoy Ghosh as the director, and another short appearance might be a disservice to his fans. “Lokesh understood the plight and respected the thoughts of SRK,” the source informed, quick to add that SRK is however open to doing a standalone solo film with Lokesh Kanagaraj.

Lokesh in talks with Ranveer Singh for Rajinikanth's next

Meanwhile, Lokesh has discussed the same part with Ranveer Singh now and the actor is showing keen interest to come on board. “While Ranveer has heard the character, he is keen to hear the entire script before signing on for the film. Lokesh has also discussed the possibilities of a spin-off to the character if Thalaivar 171 succeeds,” the source added. Another meeting between Ranveer and Lokesh will take place in 2024.

Thalaivar 171 is slated to go on floors in April next year and will target a big-screen release in 2025. It’s touted to be one of the most anticipated films of Tamil Cinema and the makers are looking to cast as many as 10 actors from across industries in the ensemble cast. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

