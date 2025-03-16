Mirzapur: Not Guddu Pandit but Ali Fazal was initially approached for THIS role in highly acclaimed thriller series

When Mirzapur debuted, it quickly took social media by storm, becoming a cultural phenomenon. The show seamlessly integrated into pop culture, inspiring countless memes and jokes that continue to entertain fans even years after its release. One of the most beloved characters in the series is Guddu Pandit, portrayed by Ali Fazal. However, what many fans might not know is that the actor was initially considered for a different role—that of Munna Bhaiya.

In the latest season of Mirzapur, viewers were once again captivated by the intense power play between Guddu Pandit and Kaleen Bhaiya. As the fan-favorite show continues to dominate conversations, here are some fascinating trivia about the show.

While promoting Season 2, Ali Fazal shared an interesting revelation—when he was first approached for Mirzapur, it wasn’t for Guddu Pandit, but rather for the role of Munna Tripathi, the notorious antagonist played by Divyendu.

However, during auditions, he was tested for Guddu’s role instead, and he immediately connected with the character, eventually bringing him to life on screen. Similarly, Divyendu, who ended up portraying Munna Tripathi, was originally considered for Bablu Pandit, a parallel lead in the first season, ultimately played by Vikrant Massey.

In another interview, Divyendu mentioned that the script was so compelling that he was eager to be part of the show in any capacity. Eventually, the roles fell into place—Divyendu became Munna Bhaiya, and the rest is history.

Another intriguing tidbit about the series involves Pankaj Tripathi, who plays the formidable Kaleen Bhaiya. Surprisingly, he didn’t watch Mirzapur for over a year and a half after its initial release. It wasn’t until the lockdown that he finally sat down to binge-watch the series.

Due to his packed schedule, he had been unable to watch it earlier. Amusingly, while promoting Season 2, he even asked whether Shriya Pilgaonkar’s Sweety Gupta and Shweta Tripathi’s Golu Gupta were actually sisters in the storyline, proving just how detached he had been from the final cut of the show.