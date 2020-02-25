EXCLUSIVE: Mahira Sharma on DPIFF officials demanding an apology: The situation is to be blamed here, not me

Mahira Sharma says, "On the point that I have conveniently put the blame on a 3rd party, whereas the so-called 3rd party, Mr. Premal Mehta in this case, has himself in person been accepting the fault since the inception."

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Mahira Sharma seems to have gotten trapped in the middle of a situation she isn't to be blamed for. While the actress has been accused of forging the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award at the Dadasaheb International Filmfare Festival, it does not hold any truth, and she after issuing a clarification once, the actress has had to speak on it once again since the officials have demanded an apology, not wanting to drag this anymore.

And now, talking about it, Mahira tells us, "No doubt, the certificate given to me was a forged one as mentioned and informed by the official team of DPIFF. I was unaware of this fact while receiving the certificate on the night of 20th February 2020. Also, you mentioned that I deleted the post later. Just to correct, I had mentioned it as my Instagram story and not a post which lasts for 24 hours only. I would not have put any story if I knew that the certificate was a forged one."

She adds, "On the point that I have conveniently put the blame on a 3rd party, whereas the so-called 3rd party, Mr. Premal Mehta in this case, has himself in person been accepting the fault since the inception. There was a glitch and the situation is to be blamed here and not me. The concerned people have apologized and owned their mistakes, so I don't know why I am being pushed to apologize for no fault of mine? Yes, I definitely faltered in one place where I accepted the certificate off stage but had I known that the person who invited me and held an AAA All Access badge was not official of DPIFF, I would not have accepted it at the first place. Now that the matter is clear, I would like to return the forged certificate and will take this incident as a learning experience."

Credits :Pinkvilla

