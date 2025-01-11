EXCLUSIVE: Manisha Koirala shares if she misses a companion in life; says, ‘I don’t want to compromise’
During an exclusive podcast with Pinkvilla, Manisha Koirala spoke about missing companionship. The diva stated she would not want to compromise on the quality of life she now has. Read on.
Manisha Koirala defines grace, power, freedom and self-reliance. She is an ace actress who not just ruled the industry but proved her mettle as a skilled actor with her talent. Pinkvilla recently got the opportunity to interact with her and discuss her career, her struggle with cancer, missing a companion and everything in between. While talking about the need of having a partner, she stated that she doesn’t want to compromise. Read on!
Veteran Bollywood actress Manisha Koirala joined Pinkvilla for a heart-to-heart session. During the interview when she was asked about missing a companion, the Dil Se star stated, “Who said I don’t have one?” adding that she is kidding.
Koirala further expressed, “Yes and no, because I have made peace with who I am and the life that I have and if a companion has to walk into my life, I don’t want to compromise and let go of the quality of life that I have. If the companion can add to it and walk alongside, I am more than happy. But I don’t want to change what I have right now.”
Watch the interview below:
When asked if this is stopping her from having a companion, the Bollywood diva responded negatively. Sharing her two cents on it, she stated that she believes in fate. Hence, if a companion has to happen, it will happen. And it will be in tandem with each other rather than her trying to discover a companion because her life is full.
The Sanju actress further stated, “I am leading a great quality of life and I just hope it continues. The sense of choice, freedom, and fulfillment that I get, I wish to continue that.”
Earlier this year, Manisha Koirala made the audience fall in love with her again with her acting prowess in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. We wish to see more of her on the silver screen.
