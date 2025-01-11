EXCLUSIVE: Manisha Koirala shares if she misses a companion in life; says, ‘I don’t want to compromise’

Manisha Koirala defines grace, power, freedom and self-reliance. She is an ace actress who not just ruled the industry but proved her mettle as a skilled actor with her talent. Pinkvilla recently got the opportunity to interact with her and discuss her career, her struggle with cancer, missing a companion and everything in between. While talking about the need of having a partner, she stated that she doesn’t want to compromise. Read on!

Veteran Bollywood actress Manisha Koirala joined Pinkvilla for a heart-to-heart session. During the interview when she was asked about missing a companion, the Dil Se star stated, “Who said I don’t have one?” adding that she is kidding.

Koirala further expressed, “Yes and no, because I have made peace with who I am and the life that I have and if a companion has to walk into my life, I don’t want to compromise and let go of the quality of life that I have. If the companion can add to it and walk alongside, I am more than happy. But I don’t want to change what I have right now.”

When asked if this is stopping her from having a companion, the Bollywood diva responded negatively. Sharing her two cents on it, she stated that she believes in fate. Hence, if a companion has to happen, it will happen. And it will be in tandem with each other rather than her trying to discover a companion because her life is full.

The Sanju actress further stated, “I am leading a great quality of life and I just hope it continues. The sense of choice, freedom, and fulfillment that I get, I wish to continue that.”

Earlier this year, Manisha Koirala made the audience fall in love with her again with her acting prowess in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. We wish to see more of her on the silver screen.

