EXCLUSIVE: Neelam Kothari on working in Made In Heaven 2: ‘I was so nervous, luckily my husband was with me’
Here’s what Neelam Kothari said about making her comeback with Made In Heaven 2.
Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives season 2, starring Neelam Kothari, Maheep Kapoor, Seema Sajdeh and Bhavana Pandey dropped on Netflix a few days ago. If you have watched the show, you must be aware that Neelam Kothari is all set to make her comeback with Zoya Akhtar’s Made In Heaven season 2. While the details of the project haven’t been revealed, Neelam Kothari spoke to Pinkvilla exclusively about her experience working with Samir Soni and Sanjay Kapoor in Made In Heaven 2.
It was revealed on Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives that Neelam, her husband Samir Soni, and Sanjay Kapoor have been roped in for Made In Heaven 2. While speaking to Pinkvilla, Neelam Kothari shared that she was extremely nervous about being in front of the camera once again. She shared that this wasn’t the case while shooting for Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, as she wasn’t playing a character, she was just being herself. “I was so nervous going back on set for Made In Heaven 2. For Fabulous Lives, I wasn’t nervous at all, I was just playing myself. But here, it was like ‘OMG I’m actually back in front of the camera.’”
She further added that it was her husband Samir Soni who calmed her down. “Luckily Sameer was with me on that day of the shoot and he was calming me down. I was grateful he was there with me,” said Neelam. The actress also shared that shooting with Samir Soni and Sanjay Kapoor has been great fun, and that it felt like a continuation of Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives.
On Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives season 2, Neelam Kothari was seen discussing her role with Zoya Akhtar. She asked Zoya, “What made you think of me, and Sanjay and Samir?” The director replied, “This show. When I saw this show, we were casting the episodes. I was like ‘Neeraj (Ghaywan) what do you think of them?’ There was deadpan silence and then he was like ‘That would be amazing!’”
