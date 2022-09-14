EXCLUSIVE: Neelam Kothari on working in Made In Heaven 2: ‘I was so nervous, luckily my husband was with me’

Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives season 2, starring Neelam Kothari, Maheep Kapoor, Seema Sajdeh and Bhavana Pandey dropped on Netflix a few days ago. If you have watched the show, you must be aware that Neelam Kothari is all set to make her comeback with Zoya Akhtar’s Made In Heaven season 2. While the details of the project haven’t been revealed, Neelam Kothari spoke to Pinkvilla exclusively about her experience working with Samir Soni and Sanjay Kapoor in Made In Heaven 2.

It was revealed on Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives that Neelam, her husband Samir Soni, and Sanjay Kapoor have been roped in for Made In Heaven 2. While speaking to Pinkvilla, Neelam Kothari shared that she was extremely nervous about being in front of the camera once again. She shared that this wasn’t the case while shooting for Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, as she wasn’t playing a character, she was just being herself. “I was so nervous going back on set for Made In Heaven 2. For Fabulous Lives, I wasn’t nervous at all, I was just playing myself. But here, it was like ‘OMG I’m actually back in front of the camera.’”