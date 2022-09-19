Bhavana Pandey on her Koffee with Karan debut: Audience will see an unfiltered side of me- EXCLUSIVE

Bhavana Pandey is the wife of the Bollywood actor, Chunky Panday, and the mother of the Bollywood actress, Ananya Panday. She became a popular name after the release of the first season of Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives which premiered on Netflix. Recently, the second season of the show was released and now, after the massive success of her show, Bhavana is now all set to debut on Karan Johar's most-talked about and most-loved celebrity chat show, Koffee with Karan this season. She will be joined by Gauri Khan and Maheep Kapoor.

Talking about her Koffee With Karan debut, Bhavana said: "I am simply elated. It's going to be fun for sure. All three of us are very much connected and have been friends forever. Moreover, I am thrilled about the fact that the audience shall get to see a more flamboyant, unfiltered side of me on the show. I have always been a career-oriented woman with an innate desire to excel. I am delighted over the response that our season 2 is garnering, or should I say, I feel fabulous! Though my family has always been in the limelight, it's now that people who I actually am. I am grateful for all the love and opportunities coming in since season 1. My team keeps highlighting all the compliments that the audiences share on my social media accounts. It is flattering, really." Bhavana's KWK7 episode will premiere on September 22 on Disney+Hotstar.