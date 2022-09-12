EXCLUSIVE: Neelam Kothari on those trolling Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives 2: ‘We put ourselves out there…’
Neelam Kothari reacted to those trolling her show. Find out what she had to say!
Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Lives Season 2 starring Neelam Kothari, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey, and Seema Sajdeh premiered on Netflix on September 2, and soon earned a spot in the list of the most-watched shows on Netflix that week. Just a few days ago, Karan Johar posted on Instagram that the show is trending globally. Addressing the trolls, Karan Johar wrote that they can keep trolling, but the fact remains that the show is being massively viewed. Now, in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Neelam Kothari has also reacted to the trolling and said that some are bound to love the show, while some are going to hate it.
Speaking to Pinkvilla, Neelam Kothari said that she is proud of the fact that they attempted something, put themselves out there for judgment, and that the show is successful. She further added that any show or movie is bound to have haters and fans both, and the same is the case with Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives season 2. “All I can say is that we have attempted something, and it has been successful. We put ourselves out there and kudos to us. Also, if you make a movie or a serial, you will have lovers and you will have haters. The same concept applies to this show as well. Some will love it, some will hate it.” Neelam Kothari added that she feels grateful and blessed that the show is doing so well.
Meanwhile, earlier, Karan Johar had written on Instagram, “So never thought there would come a day where these fabulous friends of mine would be trending globally! So let’s put it in perspective! Ofcourse it’s cringy! ( and bingy) Ofcourse it’s guilty pleasure viewing ( pleasure is still pleasure ) Ofcourse it may appear manicured and artificial ( aren’t we all) Ofcourse its far from being intellectually stimulating ( don’t we need a break from that at times) BUT you gotta admit these girls have the sass and guts to put themselves out there knowing you may laugh at them !!!! I am super proud of them !!”
Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives season 2 is streaming on Netflix and features cameos from many Bollywood celebs such as Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, Gauri Khan, Zoya Akhtar, Bobby Deol, and many others.
ALSO READ: Seema Sajdeh on trolls saying she's ‘no more a Bollywood wife’ after divorce: Is that their only identity?