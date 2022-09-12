EXCLUSIVE: Neelam Kothari on those trolling Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives 2: ‘We put ourselves out there…’

Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Lives Season 2 starring Neelam Kothari, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey, and Seema Sajdeh premiered on Netflix on September 2, and soon earned a spot in the list of the most-watched shows on Netflix that week. Just a few days ago, Karan Johar posted on Instagram that the show is trending globally. Addressing the trolls, Karan Johar wrote that they can keep trolling, but the fact remains that the show is being massively viewed. Now, in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Neelam Kothari has also reacted to the trolling and said that some are bound to love the show, while some are going to hate it.

Speaking to Pinkvilla, Neelam Kothari said that she is proud of the fact that they attempted something, put themselves out there for judgment, and that the show is successful. She further added that any show or movie is bound to have haters and fans both, and the same is the case with Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives season 2. “All I can say is that we have attempted something, and it has been successful. We put ourselves out there and kudos to us. Also, if you make a movie or a serial, you will have lovers and you will have haters. The same concept applies to this show as well. Some will love it, some will hate it.” Neelam Kothari added that she feels grateful and blessed that the show is doing so well.