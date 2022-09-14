EXCLUSIVE: Neelam Kothari on breaking no-kissing scene pact: ‘Can’t be stuck in the 80s or 90s’
Find out what Neelam Kothari has to say about breaking the no-kissing scene pact for Made In Heaven 2.
Neelam Kothari is all set to make a comeback with Zoya Akhtar’s Made In Heaven 2. It was on Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives season 2 that Neelam announced she has been roped in for the show along with her husband Samir Soni, and Sanjay Kapoor. Neelam revealed that it involves a kissing scene for which she also took a session with an intimacy coordinator. The actress had earlier expressed her apprehension about doing kissing scenes on screen. While speaking to Pinkvilla, Neelam has now shared her views about breaking the no-kissing scene pact.
Neelam Kothari shared that while there’s nothing wrong with doing intimate scenes, she had never done a kissing scene in any of her earlier films and was a bit apprehensive about it initially. However, she mentioned that it’s also important to evolve with the changing times. “I feel now the industry and the world have changed so much. You gotta evolve with time. If I’m deciding to make a comeback and face the camera again, I can’t be stuck in the 80s or the 90s. I’ve gotta evolve with the time or it’s never gonna work. So am I comfortable doing it now? Yeah, of course I am,” said Neelam.
On Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives 2, Zoya Akhtar and Neelam Kothari were seen discussing her role. “You told me point blank that you gotta kiss. And I was like, ‘Uh, okay?’ I’ve never done it before. I always shied away from it,” said Neelam. However, Zoya assured her that they wouldn’t do anything that would make her uncomfortable. Neelam then confidently replied, “I want to do this.”
While Neelam did not reveal details about Made In Heaven 2, she shared that she was nervous about being in front of the camera once again. In a conversation with Pinkvilla, the actress said, “Luckily Samir was with me on that day of the shoot and he was calming me down. I was grateful he was there with me.”
