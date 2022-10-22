Spotted on the Bollywood wives, the most exquisitely crafted High Jewelry from Bvlgari exude sheer glamour

The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives may be in the headlines for its ever-so-fancy portrayal of extravagant lifestyles and high-octane drama but for a fashion and lifestyle nerd like me, the glamour-studded series offers a glimpse into gorgeous wardrobes, designer bags, and stellar collections of jewelry and accessories. Be it their impeccable sartorial taste or uber-expensive lifestyles, the ladies never fail to slay with their sass and style. And this time around, I couldn’t help but notice the dainty accessories they have been flaunting: Bulgari’s High Jewelry collections. Dazzling and dramatic, Bvlgari’s stunning pieces of jewelry looked phenomenal on the wearers, Neelam Kothari Soni, Maheep Kapoor, Seema Kiran Sajdeh, and Bhavana Pandey. Here’s a breakdown of the accessories that left me bewildered!

Embodying feminine elegance, the Divas’ Dream necklace on Neelam Kothari Soni, a popular designer herself, looks exquisite. The jewel's fan-shaped motif is accented with vibrant sparkle of pink sapphires and round rubies. It is paired with the Divas’ Dream High Jewelry watch featuring brilliant-cut diamonds, malachite inserts, pink tourmaline, a mother-of-pearl dial, and a white alligator bracelet, making for a quintessentially glamorous cocktail look.

Adorned with a dazzling 18 kt gold case and a meticulously designed double spiral bracelet, the Serpenti Spiga High Jewelry watch on Maheep Kapoor, a jewelry designer, serves as the epitome of contemporary design and ancient symbolism seamlessly fused together. The actress pairs it with the iconic Serpenti Viper necklace which is bedecked with pavé diamonds, serving an elegant and irresistible lesson on geometric flair!

On Bhavana Pandey, an entrepreneur, the Serpenti Spiga double-spiral watch in black ceramic with an 18 kt rose gold bezel and elements set with diamonds looks phenomenal. Purely Roman in nature, the stellar watch echoes infinite contemporary elegance. She pairs it with a statement B.zero1 ring and a B.zero1 pendant necklace in 18 kt rose gold with pavé diamonds that emanate charming aesthetics.

Seema Kiran Sajdeh, a fashion designer, embodies timeless elegance as she wears a sophisticated Serpenti viper necklace that reflects the power of seduction in full light. Its hypnotic coil design that sits glamorously around the neck is distinctive of the sinuosity of the snake. She pairs it with the Serpenti two-coil bracelet in 18 kt white gold, set with full pavé diamonds, and Serpenti Viper one-coil rings in 18 kt white gold each, respectively.

Unveiling sophistication and glamour, the ultra-glam Bollywood wives captivate our attention with Bvlgari’s ultimate high jewelry and accessories, and I can’t wait to get my hands on them.

Disclaimer: This article is in a paid partnership.