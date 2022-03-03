Woman Up S3 EXCLUSIVE: Neelam Kothari REVEALS how Karan Johar convinced her to face camera: Who says no to him

On the third episode of Pinkvilla’s annual International Women’s Day special segment, Woman Up season 3, we talked to the ever-graceful Neelam Kothari Soni. While we conversed at length about many things including her acting journey, Neelam also shared how Karan Johar convinced her to face the cameras for Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives.

When we asked Neelam how Karan Johar convinced her to face the camera for her cameo in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and then her in the reality show Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives, she replied, “I remember when I was living in Versova and he called me up and said ‘Neelu I have this one role’ and I had left films by that time. So he said that ‘I have got this really cute role and you’ll play yourself. So I thought about that and said who says no to Karan Johar? And he has the gift of the gab and he convinced me and no doubt it was a very sweet cameo and it was a very sweet role”

Neelam further continued and revealed about Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives. She said, “Again we were on a flight and he just said that ‘I’m thinking of this concept with the four of you. You 4 women are mad and watching the 4 of you together is just hysterical…’ he said that ‘I’m making a show’, we were like ‘ya ya’…we didn’t take it seriously and then he called me for a meeting and I was actually the first person to back out. I told Karan that ‘I cannot do this’. He said, ‘look Neelam, it’s gonna be fun okay! It’s not the first time you are facing the camera, just be yourself and…ya! He has this knack of bringing me back.”

Watch Neelam Kothari’s interview below:

