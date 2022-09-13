EXCLUSIVE: Is Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives S2 scripted? Here’s what Neelam Kothari has to say

Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives, starring Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari, Bhavana Pandey, and Seema Sajdeh, follows the glamorous lives of the four BFFs as they juggle friendship, family, and their professions. The second season of the reality series premiered on September 2 and has quickly earned a spot in the list of trending shows on the digital platform. While Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives season 2 is trending worldwide and is a huge success, it has also received criticism from a section of Twitter users who felt that the show seems scripted. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Neelam Kothari has now addressed this and has shared that it’s not possible for the show to be scripted.

While speaking to Pinkvilla, Neelam Kothari said that it’s impossible to stage or fabricate their reactions. “What comes out of the four of us cannot be staged or fabricated. If that were the case, then all four of us would need an Oscar. It cannot be staged or scripted,” she said. Neelam further added, “Some situations are probably planned that ‘ok, you're going here for lunch.’ But what’s gonna be the discussion, how it’s going to pan out, that is in no one's hand. So no, the show isn’t scripted at all,” said Neelam.