Exclusive: Badshah is not single anymore; Rapper-singer is dating a Punjabi actress Isha Rikhi

The popular rapper-singer Badshah recently appeared in the web series 'Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives'. During his stint in it, Badshah announced himself as 'single' in front of our favourite love guru Karan Johar. And when you reveal your single status in the presence of Bollywood's favourite cupid Karan Johar, it is obvious KJo will do something about it. He tried to fix Bad Boy Badshah with the only single woman in the group, Seema Sajdeh. But nothing concrete happened there. And here we have the main reason why Badshah continued to remain single on the show.



Well, the artiste, who is known by his stage name Badshah, Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodia is not single anymore. Though he prefers to keep his private life low-key, we have got to know an important detail of his life. Apparently, Badshah is dating the Punjabi actress Isha Rikhi from Chandigarh.



A source close to Badshah told us, "It's been a year that rapper is seeing a Punjabi actress. Badshah met Isha Rikhi at a party of their common friend. The lovebirds instantly hit it off. At a party, they figured out that they have familiar taste in films and music, so they vibed together. The couple wants to take things slowly as of now. But as a matter of fact, Badshah and Isha have already told about their relationship to their respective families. And everyone is happy about it."



We tried reaching out to Badshah but he remained unavailable to confirm it.



Talking about Badshah's former wife Jasmine, their marriage hit a rough patch in 2019. And the lockdown worsened the situation. Badshah and Jasmine welcomed their daughter Jessemy Grace Masih Singh in 2017. Post-pandemic, Jasmine along with her daughter Jessemy shifted her base to London, while Badshah continues to shuffle between Chandigarh, Delhi and Mumbai.

