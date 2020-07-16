  1. Home
  2. entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Nikhil Dwivedi to now produce a film loosely based on Mamta Kulkarni's tumultuous life

Nikkhil has bought the rights to Bilal Siddiqui's book The Stardust Affair which is loosely based on the former actress' life and plans to make a movie on it. Read inside for more details.
2679 reads Mumbai Updated: July 16, 2020 07:52 pm
EXCLUSIVE: Nikkhil Dwivedi to now produce a film loosely based on Mamta Kulkarni's tumultuous lifeEXCLUSIVE: Nikkhil Dwivedi to now produce a film loosely based on Mamta Kulkarni's tumultuous life
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Mamta Kulkarni clearly was a darling in the '90s. Raising the oomph factor in her films with her sensuous avatars, she was also called the sex siren of those times. But her life has seen several major ups and downs and her journey has been nothing short of a film story. Now, we hear a movie is being planned that will be loosely based on her life. 

Producer Nikkhil Dwivedi will be bankrolling the project. A source tells us, "Nikkhil has acquired the rights to Bilal Siddiqui’s book, The Stardust Affair which is loosely based on the tumultuous and eventful life of Mamta Kulkarni. Her life and journey is something that almost everyone is aware of, right from being a Bollywood star to becoming a 'godmother’ to allegedly being Dawood Ibrahim’s girlfriend, Mamta Kulkarni has always been in the headlines. The book will serve as the base for Nikhil’s next production and the producer will release an official announcement once all the formalities are complete." We reached out to Nikkhil but he chose to not respond to our texts. 

ALSO READ: Friday Flashback: A Topless Shoot That Changed Mamta Kulkarni's Life

Known for her unapologetic remarks and behaviour, Mamta often grabbed eyeballs. A few years ago, Mamta was back in news after her name was drawn in an alleged drug racket. Mamta, who had disappeared from the Bollywood scene completely, revealed that she's settled in Nairobi, Kenya and is leading a rather spiritual life. The book chronicles her journey and the major episodes of her life, which will be interesting to watch on celluloid as well. "Work on the film's script will begin soon after all modalities are locked and once the shoots begin, the team will finalise a leading lady to shoulder the project as well."

Credits :Pinkvilla

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty: Everything you need to know about their love timeline
Katrina Kaif on Salman Khan, family, relationships & being friends with ex
Katrina Kaif Birthday Special: Take a look at the actor’s best traditional looks
Salman Khan: 5 times the superstar was miserably trolled
BTS: 7 Best Moments from 1st half of 2020
Celebs pay a heartfelt tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput
Shweta Tiwari and daughter Palak Tiwari play ‘How well do you know your mom?’
Hina Khan’s revelations about career, love and life
Aaliya Siddiqui on divorce from Nawazuddin Siddiqui: He had many affairs; his brother slapped me
Celebs and their alternate career choices REVEALED
Himanshi Khurana on her Lockdown To Do List, most googled search, fights, PM Modi’s speech & COVID 19

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement