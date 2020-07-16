EXCLUSIVE: Nikhil Dwivedi to now produce a film loosely based on Mamta Kulkarni's tumultuous life

Nikkhil has bought the rights to Bilal Siddiqui's book The Stardust Affair which is loosely based on the former actress' life and plans to make a movie on it. Read inside for more details.

Mamta Kulkarni clearly was a darling in the '90s. Raising the oomph factor in her films with her sensuous avatars, she was also called the sex siren of those times. But her life has seen several major ups and downs and her journey has been nothing short of a film story. Now, we hear a movie is being planned that will be loosely based on her life.

Producer Nikkhil Dwivedi will be bankrolling the project. A source tells us, "Nikkhil has acquired the rights to Bilal Siddiqui’s book, The Stardust Affair which is loosely based on the tumultuous and eventful life of Mamta Kulkarni. Her life and journey is something that almost everyone is aware of, right from being a Bollywood star to becoming a 'godmother’ to allegedly being Dawood Ibrahim’s girlfriend, Mamta Kulkarni has always been in the headlines. The book will serve as the base for Nikhil’s next production and the producer will release an official announcement once all the formalities are complete." We reached out to Nikkhil but he chose to not respond to our texts.

Known for her unapologetic remarks and behaviour, Mamta often grabbed eyeballs. A few years ago, Mamta was back in news after her name was drawn in an alleged drug racket. Mamta, who had disappeared from the Bollywood scene completely, revealed that she's settled in Nairobi, Kenya and is leading a rather spiritual life. The book chronicles her journey and the major episodes of her life, which will be interesting to watch on celluloid as well. "Work on the film's script will begin soon after all modalities are locked and once the shoots begin, the team will finalise a leading lady to shoulder the project as well."

