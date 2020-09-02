EXCLUSIVE: Not Kartik Aaryan, Meezaan Jaffrey to star in Sooraj Barjatya's son's debut directorial

While earlier reports claimed that Kartik will play the lead in Avnish Barjatya's maiden Bollywood film, we now hear that the movie will be made with Meezaan now. Read details inside.

Sooraj Barjatya's younger son Avnish Barjatya is also heading towards a career in Bollywood, albeit as a filmmaker and not an actor. He has already locked the script for his first project, and we hear he will be casting one of the leading young guns of Bollywood to topline it.

According to rumours, like Pinkvilla had exclusively revealed to you earlier, Kartik Aaryan was the top contender for the film. But now, we can tell you that it won't be him starring in the movie anymore. A source tells us, "It didn't work out with Kartik, and now Avnish has offered the film to Meezaan Jaffrey. It's a big film mounted on a large scale, based on the backdrop of a destination wedding. It will be like a usual Rajshri family entertainer, but with a modern twist."

Avnish wanted Meezaan because he felt he suited the role to the T. "There's family drama, romance and action and Avnish felt Meezaan can carry off the chocolate boy next door look and the action packed hero avatar equally well. They have verbally agreed to team up on the film. He will soon do a recee for the same, post which the team will lock the dates and go ahead with the shoot." Meezaan currently has Hungama 2 in his kitty which also stars Kundra and Paresh Rawal in pivotal roles.

