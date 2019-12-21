EXCLUSIVE: Not one but Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai to have three cameos? Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone in talks

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai to have not one but three cameos. Talks are on with Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone on it. The movie stars Alia Bhatt in lead role.
Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s next titled Gangubai stars Alia Bhatt in a never seen before avatar. The director is making every bit effort to make this a spectacle and in a bit to add more star power to it, we hear Bhansali will be roping in not one but three actors to do a cameo. Earlier, it was confirmed that Ajay Devgn will be playing an important role in the movie and now sources inform that Bhansali wants to rope in his favourite Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor for it. 

A source informs, “Bhansali has reached out to Deepika Padukone to play an interesting cameo in Gangubai but nothing has been finalised as yet. The team has also reached out to Ranbir Kapoor and are in talks but there has been no confirmation on the same from his end too.” Well, if this does happen, the film will boast of an ensemble cast making it one of the most awaited ones. Bhansali was earlier supposed to direct Inshallah with Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt as a lead couple but things went a little rough with both Salman and Bhansali announcing that the movie has been infinitely delayed. 

Moving on, Gangubai starts next year and a huge set for it is being build in Film City, Goregaon. Bhansali is leaving no stone unturned to make it his biggest hit and with the powerhouse of talent Alia Bhatt a part of it, expectations are doubled. Alia Bhatt also has Takht with Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar in the pipeline. She also shot for Sadak 2 with Aditya Roy Kapur and was last seen in Kalank. The movie failed at the box office, but, Bhatt is all set to bounce back. She gave one of her best performance as Safeena in Gully Boy earlier this year. 

