EXCLUSIVE: Prabhas, NTR Jr and Allu Arjun’s big plans for Pan India; Set up a multi-film line up for the decade

The three superstars of Telugu origin – Prabhas, Allu Arjun and NTR Jr - are set to go big in the Pan India market, and expand their reach in the Hindi belts in the years to come. According to sources close to the development, Prabhas has set up a formidable line-up of tentpole feature films in the years to come by – starting with Fauji, followed by Spirit, Salaar 2, Kalki 2 and Brahmarakshas. A source shared, “Prabhas is playing big in the Pan India space by experimenting with several genres. While Fauji is a one of its kind period war film, Spirit is a contemporary cop thriller directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Salaar 2 will mark his reunion with Prashanth Neel, followed by the Prashanth Verma-directed Brahmarakshas.”

The source further added that Salaar 2 is slotted to go on floors in 2026, once Neel is done with his work on Dragon, and the stakeholders are supremely confident to hit the bullseye, especially after the reception to the gangster saga on the digital world. After delivering Pushpa 2, Allu Arjun is all set to collaborate with Atlee on a one of its kind alternate-universe film. “The Atlee film is presently in the pre-production stage and the makers are looking to start around August 2025. Atlee is looking to create an altogether new world with Allu Arjun, and prep work is going on in full swing. The Atlee film will arrive in 2027, and he is also doing a mythological period film with director Trivikram, which is also in the prep stage,” the source adds.

He is continuing to read scripts from across industries in the meanwhile, and has been offered event feature films by YRF and Sanjay Leela Bhansali, but is yet to take a call on singing on for them. NTR Jr. is all busy shooting for Dragon with Prashanth Neel, and has lined up some exciting projects for remaining of the decade. According to sources, NTR is all set to team up with Jailer director Nelson Dilipkumar for a one of its kind action film, which will go on floors in the second half of 2026. The film will be produced by Naga Vamsi, and is presently in the ideation stage.

Advertisement

NTR is also doing the sequel to his 2024 release, Devara, which is presently in the writing stage, and slated to begin once the shooting for Dragon is wrapped up. “NTR Jr. has War 2 with Hrithik Roshan up for release in August 2025, that will be followed by Dragon in 2026, and either of Devara 2 and Nelson’s next in 2027. He is also speaking to the director of Hi Nana for a two-part feature film,” the source concludes.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on the tentpole feature films.