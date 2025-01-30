Earlier in December, Pinkvilla exclusively informed our readers that Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Bhushan Kumar, and Pranay Reddy Vanga are on the verge of pulling off a casting coup by roping in some of the most celebrated actors of Indian Cinema alongside Prabhas in the upcoming cop-based action thriller Spirit. And now we have exclusively learnt that the action-packed thriller is all set to go on floors in May 2025, and the pre-production work is already going on in full swing.

According to sources close to the development, Prabhas is all set to start shooting for Spirit from May 2025. “Sandeep Reddy Vanga has almost completed the writing process of Spirit and is ready to take the film on floors from Summer 2025. The filmmaker is planning to make the most commercial film of his career with Spirit, and is planning to reinvent the cop genre with this action packed thriller. He has designed a novel story-telling pattern in the commercial palette of a cat & mouse chase, and the intent is to blow away the mind of audiences,” revealed a source close to the development.

The source further added that Prabhas will sport a lean look in Spirit and has already started to train to get into the world of Sandeep Reddy Vanga. “It’s going to be Prabhas like never before in Spirit. He is committed to get into a certain physique to play the part of an honest yet twisted cop. He has allotted bulk dates to Bhushan Kumar and Sandeep Reddy Vanga for Spirit starting from May 2025,” the source added. The journey for Spirit will begin in Hyderabad, but there are multiple other schedules slated to take place in India and Abroad.

Spirit will hit the big screen in the second half of 2026 and is among the most awaited films of the Indian Film Industry. The film will be the third directorial of Sandeep Reddy Vanga with Bhushan Kumar after Kabir Singh and Animal. He will be shooting for Spirit over a period of one year, and a massive ensemble is being put in place for India’s biggest cop thriller.

After calling it a wrap on Spirit, Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Bhushan Kumar move on to the Ranbir Kapoor led-Animal Park, which is slated to go on floors by 2027. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.