Jr NTR turns heads in Rs 7.47 CRORE Richard Mille watch amid War 2 shoot in Mumbai; WATCH

Jr NTR is not just a great actor but also a style icon. At several events and award shows, he has proved his impeccable style and taste. Recently, he surprised fans with a lean look at the Mumbai airport as he geared up for War 2. However, what caught the attention of his eagle-eyed fans was the rare masterpiece wrapped around his wrist.

You guessed it right! We are talking about the exquisite watch he flaunted while waving at fans as he jetted off from Mumbai airport. He was seen sporting a Richard Mille RM 40-01 Tourbillon McLaren Speedtail, reportedly valued at approximately Rs 7.47 crore. While he is one of the highest-paid actors down South, fans were left surprised by his elite taste and luxurious lifestyle.

Watch the video below:

On the work front, Jr NTR is currently busy with the shooting of his upcoming film War 2 alongside Hrithik Roshan. However, the shooting of the film has been postponed to a further date after the latter got injured.

A Bollywood Hungama report stated that Hrithik Roshan sustained a leg injury while rehearsing for an intense dance sequence with Jr NTR in War 2. Doctors advised him to rest, leading to a delay in the shoot. However, post-production continues as planned and the film is reportedly set for a worldwide release on August 14, 2025.

Up next, Jr NTR and Prashanth Neel’s highly anticipated project, tentatively titled NTRNeel, has officially gone on floors. Mythri Movie Makers shared a glimpse from the sets and shared that "history" is about to be made in Indian cinema.

Take a look at the post below:

This action-packed drama marks Jr NTR and Prashanth Neel’s first collaboration, generating immense buzz. Jr NTR’s previous film, Devara, directed by Koratala Siva, received a mixed reception but still performed well. Featuring Janhvi Kapoor, the sea adventure action drama earned strong box office numbers and secured a SUPERHIT verdict. Fans are now eagerly awaiting what NTRNeel and War 2 will bring to the big screen.