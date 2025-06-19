NTRNeel: Did Rukmini Vasanth accidentally confirm being Jr NTR’s next heroine? Fans react

Prashanth Neel has joined forces with Jr. NTR for a promising and action-packed project titled NTRNeel. The film has already gone on the floor, and the Devara star too has begun filming his portions.

Considering the excitement surrounding the film, rumors have it that Rukmini Vasanth, of Bhairathi Ranagal fame, has been roped in as the leading lady opposite Tarak, but the makers have not confirmed it formally. However, the actress’ latest social media post seems to be a big nod to the buzz.

Advertisement

Did Rukmini Vasanth confirm pairing opposite Jr NTR for Prashanth Neel’s film?

Taking to Instagram, Rukmini shared some selfies of herself, dressed in a white shirt with tiger prints all over it. She wore gray-hued high-waist trousers along with it and dressed simply.

However, the tiger prints on her outfit and the caption to her post raised the eyebrows of her fans. She penned “tiger tiger burning bright.”

Fans react to Rukmini Vasanth’s post

As soon as the actress dropped the post, fans took to the comment section and were quick to link up her hints with the project NTRNeel. Moreover, they were sure that the tiger prints on Rukmini’s shirt and her comments were actually related to her joining the film’s cast.

However, further confirmation on the cast and other details of the movie is still awaited from the makers’ side.

NTR-Neel release date

Coming back to the other details of the film, NTR-Neel is slated for release on January 9, 2026. It is likely to clash at the box office with Thalapathy Vijay’s last film, Jana Nayagan, which has generated even more buzz among fans lately.

Advertisement

Jr NTR had joined the sets of the film soon after completing his Hindi debut film War 2, which will make its way to the big screens on August 14.

Jr NTR’s work front

Besides War 2 and NTR Neel, rumors have it that Tarak is in talks for a mythological film directed by Trivikram Srinivas, which was previously slated to star Allu Arjun in the lead. But this too remains unconfirmed at the moment.

ALSO READ: 3 Tamil, Telugu movies releasing on OTT this week (June 16-22): From Jinn– The Pet to Oka Pathakam Prakaram