EXCLUSIVE: Prithviraj to produce Akshay Kumar & Emraan Hashmi starrer Driving License remake with Karan Johar

Pinkvilla was the first to report that after the phenomenal success of Good Newwz, Akshay Kumar is reuniting with director Raj Mehta on another film, touted to be an edge of the seat drama produced by . Soon after, it was revealed that the film in question will be the official remake of Malayalam hit, Driving License and also features Emraan Hashmi in a key role. And now, we have learnt that the film in question will be produced by Prithviraj Sukumaran with Karan Johar. The actor will make his debut as a producer in Bollywood with the upcoming film.

For those unaware, Prithviraj was the leading actor of Driving License in Malayalam. “While Akshay plays the role of a superstar in this edge of the seat drama, Emraan will be seen portraying the character of a cop, who happens to be a die-hard fan of the Khiladi. The film is an ego battle between the two powerful, which keeps the audience on the edge of their seat,” revealed a source close to the development, adding further that both Raj and Akshay loved the film and were keen to bring it for the Hindi audience.

“When Karan Johar made this proposal to the makers of Driving License, Prithviraj was keen to bankroll the project alongside KjO in Hindi. The two eventually decided to join hands on this star-studded project. Much like the original, Driving License in Hindi too will be produced by Prithviraj,” the source added. The script and screenplay is locked and according to our sources, there have been changes made to make it palatable for the Hindi speaking audience.

Driving License goes on the floors in January and will be shot over a period of 50 days. It marks the first collaboration of Akshay and Emraan. Before moving onto Driving License, Akshay will finish his work on Cinderella, Oh My God 2 and Ram Setu. Emraan on the other hand will wrap up his antagonist turn alongside and in Tiger 3. Stay tuned for more updates on Pinkvilla.

Also Read| EXCLUSIVE: After Good Newwz, Akshay Kumar to reunite with Raj Mehta and Karan Johar