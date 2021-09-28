EXCLUSIVE: After Good Newwz, Akshay Kumar to reunite with Raj Mehta and Karan Johar

delivered one of 2019’s best films with the Raj Mehta directed Good Newwz, which won critical acclaim as well as appreciation from the audience. Three years after the high concept comedy, the Khiladi is set to reunite with Raj Mehta on his third directorial, which will be produced by . It goes on floors next year.

“Right after the success of Good Newwz, Raj and Akshay had discussed the idea of collaborating yet again. After discussing various subjects, they have finally zeroed in on something that’s completely different from what they explored in their first collaboration. The yet untitled film falls in the dramatic space with a strong dose of emotions,” revealed a source close to the development.

The film is expected to go on floors by January/February next year, once Akshay is done shooting for Cinderella, Oh My God 2, and Ram Setu. The pre-production work has already begun and the makers are exploring several locations to shoot the film, with the UK being right on top of the list. “Karan and Akshay too have a great equation and the producer is planning multiple projects with the Khiladi going forward. One of those is this Raj Mehta directorial,” the source added. The other details have been kept under wraps for now.

Apart from the aforementioned film, Akshay and Karan have also been discussing Dostana 2 and C Shankaran biopic, however, things are yet to come on paper as of now. Talking about Akshay’s line up, he is by far the busiest actor in Bollywood with films like Sooryavanshi, Prithviraj, Atrangi Re, Bachchan Pandey, Raksha Bandhan, Ram Setu, Oh My God 2 under his kitty. He is expected to start his digital debut, The End for Amazon Prime, from the month of March 2022. There’s also a comedy film with Priyadarshan in the works, but the shooting timelines are yet undecided. The Khiladi is also discussing another human drama (more on this soon) to kick off from summer 2022.

Raj Mehta meanwhile is currently busy with the edit of his social dramedy, Jug Jugg Jeeyo with , Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and in lead. A brief 10-day schedule of the film is expected to take place next month in the UK, following which, Raj jumps into the recce of this project.

