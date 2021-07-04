EXCLUSIVE: Priyadarshan on his next with Akshay Kumar: An out and out comedy with emotions, begins next year

Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan have worked together on some iconic comedies like Hera Pheri, Garam Masala, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa. Their next is a comedy with an emotional climax. Details.

The and Priyadarshan combo is iconic having collaborated on films like Hera Pheri, Garam Masala, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Bhagam Bhaag, De Dana Dan and Khatta Meetha. And now, Priyadarshan in an exclusive interview to us has confirmed that he is reuniting with Akshay after a decade and the film is an out and out comedy with emotions. It goes on floors by early next year.

“Yes, we are doing a film together,” he confirmed. When asked to share details on the film, the acclaimed director said, “It’s an out and out comedy with emotions. You can say, it’s 70 percent comedy and 30 percent emotion towards the climax. We were supposed to start shooting this year, but it’s delayed due to the pandemic. We are now looking to start shooting early next year.” Priyan insists that the basic script is locked, however, he will continue writing it till it goes on floors.

“I will be working on multiple drafts - There will be a first draft, second draft, third draft for the script,” he added. Buzz is, the film will be produced by Akshay along with another top name of the industry. Prod Priyan on the same and he responds, “That’s something you need to ask Akshay, as I am just working on the script. It’s him who always looks into the other factors.”

It has been over 10 years since their last stint together and there have been speculations on their reunion for a while now. The talks ranged from them reuniting on Hera Pheri 3 to some South remakes. However, Priyadarshan sets the record straight. “It’s an original script,” he assured. Meanwhile, the director is gearing up for the release of Hungama 2 featuring Paresh Rawal, and Meezaan among others. The comic caper is gearing up for a digital premiere on Disney+Hotstar on July 23. The theatrical trailer was recently launched by Akshay.

The National Award-Winning filmmaker is currently in Mumbai and recently visited the sets of Akshay’s on-going stint, Raksha Bandhan, to discuss their upcoming film. Khiladi had also posted a picture from the sets and captioned the BTS picture as “When a guy with as brilliant a sense of humour as @priyadarshandir comes calling, a hard-work day becomes a laugh-hard day!” Priyan too posted the same picture saying, “After a long break, we are having quality time discussing about next Hindi movie and im enjoying these discussions with @akshaykumar.”

