EXCLUSIVE: Akshay Kumar’s Ram Setu ‘An action adventure; Balances Indian film values with progressive mindset’

Producer Vikram Malhotra gives some details about the plot of his upcoming film, Ram Setu directed by Abhishek Sharma, starring Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha. Details

recently returned to the sets with the Anand L Rai directed Raksha Bandhan in Mumbai. On finishing this up, he is expected to move on to the Abhishek Sharma directed, Ram Setu. The details of the films have been kept under wraps, however, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that it’s an out and out action adventure for the big screen, which is high on scale and visual effects.

Producer Vikram Malhotra describes Ram Setu as a film that is meant to be consumed on the big screen. “Ram Setu is a full-scale action adventure entertainer. It is exactly the kind of spectacle that will bring the people back into the theatres. I can’t divulge into the details of the content, but it’s just that kind of a film which balances traditional Indian film going values and entertainment values with a progressive mindset. It’s a prime candidate that people will find the appeal to flock in the theatres for.”

Apart from Akshay, the film features Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha as the female lead. While Akshay’’s character is that of an archeologist, the details of the two women counterparts have been kept under wraps for now. Two renowned actors from the Southern Industry, Satyadev and Nassar too are a part of this action adventure. “Akshay is the core appeal builder of Ram Setu. But it’s not just that, it’s the subject, the way we are treating it and the uniqueness of what is being told as a story here makes it an exciting preposition,” Vikram adds.

While the Mahurat of Ram Setu took place in Ayodhya, the makers have canned some sequences at a studio in Mumbai. The shoot was halted due to the second wave of pandemic. The makers are now making plans to resume the shoot. “We are working on it because we need to plan a large schedule. The dates of actors, including Akshay are being worked upon. We are also factoring the monsoon. We should have an exact restart plan soon,” he signed off.

