EXCLUSIVE: Prithviraj Sukumaran tags himself an ‘accidental director’; says ‘It just happened because…’

Prithviraj Sukumaran has been one of those pioneer actors of Mollywood who has contributed to bringing this regional film industry on the global map. From GOAT Life to now L2: Empuraan, the actor has delivered phenomenal hits at the box office. Not just as an actor, but he has also shown his finesse as a director as well.

Now, in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, the Malayalam icon openly called himself an accidental director.

Explaining the reason behind it, he revealed being always interested in remaining an actor, and it is indeed by accident that he discovered his directorial skills. Moreover, he even addressed collaborating with stars like Mohanlal and Murali Gopy, something which he never pursued full-fledgedly.

In his words, “I became a director through accident, I would say, because I was not somebody who pursued the dream of directing Mohanlal sir or I wasn’t pursuing Murali Gopy for the subject of Lucifer. It just happened because Murali and I were acting in the film together and we were just discussing cinema and he just fixed his idea and it happened.”

It was just recently that the teaser of Prithviraj’s upcoming directorial, L2: Empuraan, was shared by the makers and needless to say, the ‘accidental director’ seems to have hit all the right spots with his moviemaking.

Not only is directing such a senior actor, Mohanlal, a great opportunity, but also the fact that he himself would be sharing the screen space with the former has enthralled audiences globally.

Meanwhile, Prithviraj’s previous hit release, Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life, ended up bagging multiple state-level awards, as well as international recognition with the Hollywood Music In Media Awards for its background score.