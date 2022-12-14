EXCLUSIVE: Raj & DK’s Farzi with Shahid Kapoor gearing up for a February 2023 premiere

After creating the Family Man franchise for Amazon Prime, Raj and DK are all set to bring their next, Farzi on the digital platform. While all details around the plot of the series have been kept under wraps, it marks the digital debut of Shahid Kapoor and rides on a formidable ensemble comprising of Vijay Sethupathi, Raashi Khanna and Kay Kay Menon. It’s touted to be a crime thriller. And now, we have exclusively learnt that Farzi is all set to premiere in the month of February.

“Shahid Kapoor’s digital debut will happen in February 2023. The release plan is being chalked out at the moment, but Farzi is all set to be out for audience viewing before the closure of first quarter of 2023,” revealed a source close to the development, adding further that the trailer and other marketing assets will start rolling around a month before it’s premiere.

Earlier, at the launch of Farzi, Shahid had expressed his excitement for the digital debut. He had said, “It's so different from what we do in movies. I am nervous but excited. I always wanted to do something challenging and different. This story and character to me match every film that I have done. I can't wait for the audience to see it.”

Shahid Kapoor's upcoming films

Shahid is presently shooting for the Dinesh Vijan production with Kriti Sanon. It’s said to be a one of its kind robotic based romantic comedy, set for a late 2023 release. The actor also has the Ali Abbas Zafar directed Bloody Daddy, which is set for a direct to digital premiere on Jio’s new platform soon. The actor also has Anees Bazmee’s comedy under his kitty, which is expected to go on floors around March next year.

