EXCLUSIVE: Ramesh Taurani on Katrina, Vijay Sethupathi’s next: Once she gets better we’ll decide on shoot date

Producer Ramesh Taurani is also hoping that they should start with the readings by April 21. The Sriram Raghavan directorial will be shot in Mumbai

Earlier this year, Pinkvilla had reported that and South superstar Vijay Sethupathi will feature in acclaimed filmmaker Sriram Raghavan’s next directorial. Tentatively titled Merry Christmas, the film was reportedly scheduled to go on the floors in April. However, Kaif recently informed that she has tested positive for Covid-19. “I have tested positive for Covid-19. Have immediately isolated myself and will be under home quarantine. I’m following all safety protocols under the advice of my doctors. Requesting everyone who came in contact with me to get tested immediately too. Grateful for all your love & support. Please stay safe and take care,” the actress’s statement read.

Now, Pinkvilla got in touch with the film’s producer Ramesh Taurani to get an update on the film’s shooting schedule. “Our film was anyway supposed to start by April-end. Once Katrina gets better then we will decide on the shoot date. We will be filming in Mumbai, and were supposed to start with the readings. But it will now happen when Katrina gets better, we are hoping we should be able to start with the prep by April 21,” says Taurani. Interestingly, just like Raghavan’s Ayushmann Khurrana and starrer Andhadhun, this one too is reported to be inspired by a short story. It’s a film that the director has been wanting to make for a long time now.

Meanwhile, besides the Sriram Raghavan film, Katrina Kaif will next be seen in Phone Bhoot with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter, in Tiger 3 with and will reunite with filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar for their female superhero film.

