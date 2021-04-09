EXCLUSIVE: Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon to head to London for Vikas Bahl’s Ganpath; Shoot expected in July

The premise of Ganpath is set in Mumbai and London, and a full fledged proper schedule is being chalked out at the moment.

Pinkvilla was the first to report that Kriti Sanon has come on board the Vikas Bahl directed Ganpath, which features Tiger Shroff in the lead. We also reported that this would mark the reunion of Kriti and Tiger after their debut, Heropanti and the duo is all excited to collaborate on this action-packed drama, set against the backdrop of underground boxing and mixed martial arts. And now, we have another update on this film, produced by Vashu and Jackky Bhagnani.

“The makers are planning to start the shoot around the month of July, and the first schedule is expected to take place in London. After successfully completing the Bell Bottom shoot in the UK, the producers feel, it’s the best location for Ganpath, as they can shoot major chunk in one go by following strict bio-bubble protocols. The premise of Ganpath is set in Mumbai and London, and a full fledged proper schedule is being chalked out at the moment,” revealed a source close to the development.

The source further added that the dates may go up and down depending on the schedule of Tiger’s present assignment, Heropanti 2, the second schedule of which is expected to switch from one country to the other. The covid-scenario will also play a role in shoot of this film, just like it is for all others at the moment. The timelines of the Heropanti 2 overseas shoot have been kept under wraps up for now. Before moving onto Ganpath, Kriti on the other hand will finish her work on Bhediya and Adipurush. She is also expected to come on board the Kartik Aaryan fronted, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo remake and after completing all the prior commitments, Kriti is in conversation to spearhead the Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein sequel.

Tiger on the other hand will jump onto shooting for the fourth instalment of Baaghi franchise with Ahmed Khan and the Rambo remake with Rohit Dhawan after completing Heropanti 2 and Ganpath. Stay tuned for more updates, only on Pinkvilla.

