EXCLUSIVE: Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra looking at a Summer 2022 release; Read Deets

Besides Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, this Ayan Mukerji directorial also features Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy.
2954 reads Mumbai Updated: May 20, 2021 06:44 pm
Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt's Brahmastra to release in Summer 2022 Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra looking at a Summer 2022 release (Pic Credit: Alia Bhatt / Instagram)
While most of 2020 was spent in a lockdown, everyone including the film industry and its fans were looking at 2021 with a lot of hope and expectations. However, with a surge in the Covid 19 cases, another lockdown was declared in most Indian states, thus many scheduled theatrical releases had to be further pushed. While the Salman Khan starrer Radhe released on an OTT platform, Sooryavanshi starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif along with a few others films have reportedly been postponed again. Pinkvilla now has an exclusive update on another much awaited film - Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. 

A source close to the development informs, “A lot of films were expected to be released this year, however, everything’s changed because of the second wave of Covid 19. The makers of Brahmastra are now looking at a Summer 2022 release. Ayan is hoping to resume filming for the remaining portions in October or November, depending on the situation then. Meanwhile, post production work on the parts that are already filmed is going on in full swing.” Brahmastra is headlined by Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, and also features Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Mouni Roy and Dimple Kapadia in pivotal roles. 

In February this year, Nagarjuna had completed shooting for his portions in Brahmastra. “Thank you for the memories sir… such an honour to work with you… with the end of filming so near... can’t help but look back on what a journey it has been so far on the film.. & the excitement of what lies ahead is another journey ALL TOGETHER,” Alia had written on Instagram. Check out the post below.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alia Bhatt (@aliaabhatt)

 

A few days later in March, the actress had shared another pics with Ranbir and Ayan from the film’s set. 

