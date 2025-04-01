Ranveer Singh is presently busy shooting for the Aditya Dhar-directed Dhurandar, which is set against the backdrop of Indian Intelligence Agencies spanning the 1970s and 1980s. The film is expected to wrap up by May 2025, and hit the big screen in the window of November 2025 to February 2026. Inside reports indicate a strong film from director Aditya Dhar after his 2019 blockbuster, URI: The Surgical Strike led by Vicky Kaushal. And now, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Ranveer Singh is developing a Zombie Film with director Jai Mehta.

A source shares, “The Zombie film will be produced by Ranveer Singh himself under his banner, Maa Kasam films. It’s in the development stage and he will take a call on the film once the script is locked by Jai Mehta. Right now, Ranveer is also actively contributing with his inputs to the writing process, and is hoping to close the script by the end of this year.” We hear that if everything goes well, Ranveer’s next after Don 3 could be the Zombie film, though things are far from being locked at the moment.

Meanwhile, Don 3 is expected to take off around October 2025, once Ranveer and Farhan wrap up their respective commitments. In the other news, after wrapping up the YRF Produced untitled love story, Mohit Suri is planning to reunite with his Aashiqui 2 pair – Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur. According to sources, Mohit is in talks with Shraddha and Adi for a love story, which he wants to take on floors in 2026. “He has discussed the basic idea with the duo, and will now proceed towards developing the script further. It’s in the nascent stage, and there will be a clarity on reunion by the end of this year,” the source informs.

The source clarifies that it’s a mere discussion right now, and if things materialize, it could be produced by Ekta Kapoor. Mohit is simultaneously developing another film for producer Tanuj Garg, and will take a call on his next after the release of Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

