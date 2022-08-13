EXCLUSIVE: Raqesh Bapat about his break-up with Shamita Shetty, 'We are in a good space now'

Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat form one of the most adorable pairs in the Telly world. The duo met in the reality show Bigg Boss OTT, which was hosted by Karan Johar. They formed an immediate connection in the house and eventually fell in love with each other. The couple expressed their feelings for each other in the show itself. Their fans adorably addressed them as 'ShaRa' and adored their chemistry. There were many speculations that the two broke up due to friction between them. The actors eventually, officially announced their break-up and left their mutual fans dejected.

The duo talked about their upcoming song and their post break-up relationship, in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla. Both Raqesh and Shamita were comfortable with one another and were very professional. On their break up, Raqesh said, “I think it is mutual respect. We are in a good space now. And right now, it is very important that we concentrate on the career that we have; Make our families proud and make ourself proud; Because we have a long journey and then finally, when you get something, you don't want to waste it. Yes, things work out, things don't work out. It is life and everybody goes through that and that's ok I feel and I think we both are in a space where we are fortunate to have gone through so many experiences and I think we have dealt with it. And that's something we both and our familes should be proud of and that's what matters at the end of it.”

Shamita added onto what Raqesh said. She said, “Ya. I mean likewise. Whatever he just said but at the end of the day, we are not like teenagers. We are two mature people who kind of understand the situation. We understand each other and I think both of us, mutually decided whatever we did and we'd much rather be friends and be happy individually than mess things up.”

We wish the duo the very best for their upcoming song and their future endeavours.

