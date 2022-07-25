EXCLUSIVE: Raqesh Bapat adorably kisses Shamita Shetty in a new PIC; What's cooking?

Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat form one of the most adorable pairs in the Telly world. The duo met in the reality show Bigg Boss OTT, which was hosted by Karan Johar. They formed an immediate connection in the house and eventually fell in love with each other. The couple expressed their feelings for each other in the show itself. Their fans adorably address them as 'ShaRa' and adore their chemistry.

Pinkvilla has got it hands exclusively on Shamita and Raqesh's new photo. In this picture, Raqesh adorably kisses Shamita while the actress can be seen smiling. 'ShaRa' fans are going gaga over this photo and have expressed their excitement in the comment section. Several reports claimed that Shamita and Raqesh have broken up due to friction between them. Amidst these rumors, this mushy picture of the duo is like a breath of fresh air for the 'Shara' fandom.

A while ago, in an interview with Hindustan Times, Raqesh spoke about their relationship and said that it is all about the energy that two people share. He added, “We are in a happy zone; she is a dear friend. Friendship has to be so strong that nothing else can affect it. She is a pure soul.” He further added, “I would not name it a relationship. It’s a bond.” He then said that Shamita is the woman he respects.

Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty's career:

Raqesh was appreciated for his acting skills in several shows like Seven, Maryada: Lekin Kab Tak?, Honge Judaa Naa Hum, Qubool Hai, Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant, Tu Aashiqui, and others. He has also worked in movies including Tum Bin, Dil Vil Pyar Vyar, Kaun Hai Jo Sapno Mein Aaya, Heroine, Gippi, and others. He was also seen in the Marathi movie, 'Sarsenapati Hambirrao' among others. Speaking of Shamita, the actress has been in the showbiz world for many years. She has been in the spotlight since she appeared on the OTT edition of Bigg Boss.

