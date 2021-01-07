EXCLUSIVE: Saif Ali Khan to kick off next shoot schedule of Bhoot Police tomorrow; To promote Tandav alongside

Saif Ali Khan, who is all set to be seen in Ali Abbas Zafar's political drama series Tandav, will resume Bhoot Police shoot tomorrow. The actor will also promote the upcoming web series side by side.

After having successfully completed two shooting schedules of his horror-comedy Bhoot Police in Dharamshala and Mumbai, is now all set to kick off another schedule tomorrow. Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Saif will commence another shooting schedule of Bhoot Police tomorrow at an outdoor location. Not just this, the handsome star will also promote his upcoming web show, Tandav simultaneously. The actor, who had kicked off Bhoot Police back in October in Dharamshala, is now all set to start another schedule.

Pinkvilla also exclusively got to know that Saif will be working on promotions of Tandav side by side. The trailer of the web show came out recently and has been received well by the audiences. Saif's performance in the same has been loved. Tandav trailer sees Saif playing the son of the Prime Minister of India who dies under mysterious circumstances. As he plans to take his dead father's legacy ahead, he becomes a part of a dark and abysmal world of politics. He has already been receiving rave reviews for his performance and his new avatar.

Bhoot Police stars Saif along with , and Jacqueline Fernandes. The first schedule was successfully shot in Dharamshala where Saif even got a chance to vacation with wife Kareena Kapoor Khan and son Taimur Ali Khan. Now, he is all set for another scheduled shooting of the film.

Tandav also stars Dimple Kapadia, Sarah Jane Dias, Sunil Grover, Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, and is produced by Ali Abbas Zafar. Saif will be seen in a never-seen-before role in the same. The series premieres on January 15, 2021, on Amazon Prime Video. Apart from these projects, Saif will be seen in Bunty Aur Babli 2, the dubbing of which he wrapped up in early October. He also has Adipurush lined up for a 2022 release where he will be seen playing a menacing villain.

