EXCLUSIVE: Salman Khan to wrap up Tiger 3 by November end; Godfather and Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali to follow

Salman Khan is on a roll. After returning from the overseas leg of Tiger 3, he straight away jumped into shooting for some additional scenes of Antim: The Final Truth and is now all set to resume shooting for the final schedule of Tiger 3 in Mumbai. The last leg will be shot over a period of 6 weeks and be wrapped up by November end.

“Massive sets have been put up at multiple locations in Mumbai for Tiger 3 and it’s going to be a non-stop 40 day shoot now before calling it a film wrap. The team of this Maneesh Sharma directorial will be shooting some action and dramatic scenes over this schedule with Salman, Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi,” revealed a source close to the development. Calling it a wrap on Tiger 3, Salman will move on to shooting for this extended cameo in Godfather, which features Chiranjeevi in lead.

“It’s around 15-days of work for Salman in the Chiranjeevi starrer. On finishing it, Salman will take his annual break for birthday and new year celebrations. The dates are however subject to change depending on the Covid scenario. This is a tentative schedule based on the dates allotted by the actor at present,” the source added. New year would mean a new beginning for Salman as he commences work on the Sajid Nadiadwala production, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali in Mumbai.

Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali is expected to begin around January 15 in Mumbai. A massive set of a palace-like house will be put up at a studio in the city, which would result in the commencement of this comedy driven by action and drama Source

“It is expected to begin around January 15 in Mumbai. A massive set of a palace-like house will be put up at a studio in the city, which would result in the commencement of this comedy driven by action and drama. While Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde are locked as the leading actors, rest of the casting is underway,” the source informed, adding further that some top names from the Southern industry are also expected to come on board this project as there’s an element of cross-cultural love story in the premise. The work on music is underway at the moment.

After wrapping up the aforementioned projects, Salman is yet to decide his next. “It will be either of Black Tiger with Rajkumar Gupta or Anees Bazmee’s comedy, with the former being the forefront. The timeline of next after Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali is in the window of May – June, and he will lock the dates by this year end,” the source said. While Tiger 3 will release in the last quarter of 2022, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali is expected to be his Eid 2023 opening. “Next year, it’s going to be Tiger 3 for Salman in lead with extended appearances in Pathan alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Godfather with Chiranjeevi,” the source concluded.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on Salman Khan.

Also Read| EXCLUSIVE: Salman Khan's hunt for a comedy finally ends; Set to return as Prem for Anees Bazmee