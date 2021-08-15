EXCLUSIVE: Salman Khan's hunt for a comedy finally ends; Set to return as Prem for Anees Bazmee

Over the last few years, has been inclined towards the action space, however, the actor has been vocal about being on a look out for a comic caper. Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that the actor has initiated conversations with Anees Bazmee for an out and out comedy, which will go on floors towards the end of next year.

The film in question will be produced by Salman Khan Films with Zee Studios and Murad Khetani. “After acting in comedies like Andaz Apna Apna, Biwi No. 1, Judwaa, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, No Entry, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya, Partner and Ready, Salman has been keen to do another comedy for a while now. He was on a look out for the right script and it seems to have finally come his way as he has been in advanced conversation with Anees Bazmee and other stakeholders over the last month for this comic entertainer,” revealed a source close to the development, adding further that the film in question is expected to go on floors towards the end of next year after Salman completes his present commitments like Tiger 3, Bhaijaan and the Ravindra Kaushik biopic.

While paperwork still remains, it’s in the front runner of being Salman’s return to the comic genre. Interestingly, Murad was in conversations with Salman for the official remake of the Thalapathy Vijay fronted actioner, Master. According to our source, after trying to rework on the script as per the Hindi sensibilities, Salman has finally decided to take a back seat from the project. “He doesn’t want to do direct remakes any more. After things not working out on Master, Murad offered a Korean remake to Salman, however, the actor yet again wasn’t too keen on the film. They are finally on the same page with this Anees Bazmee comedy, and things are expected to be locked soon,” the source added.

Salman and Anees have previously worked on No Entry and Ready, both of which proved to be humongous hits at the box-office. Much like the two-family entertainers, Salman will be playing Prem in the upcoming film too. While the basic premise is already locked, the other aspects of the script are being worked upon. “The paperwork and other aspects will happen once Salman returns from the overseas leg of Tiger 3. By then, the script too will be locked and SK will take the final call based on the writing output,” the source concluded.

Meanwhile, the Tiger 3 team will take off for the 40-day overseas schedule of the action-packed entertainer this week. They will be shooting in Turkey, and Russia among other European countries. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

