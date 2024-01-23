EXCLUSIVE: Sanjay Leela Bhansali in advanced talks with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt & Vicky Kaushal for his next

Pinkvilla was the first to report that Sanjay Leela Bhansali has decided to revisit his ambitious musical drama, Baiju Bawra starring Ranveer Singh, and Alia Bhatt, in the near future as he wishes to spend some more time on the script. We also reported how SLB has started to work on multiple other scripts, including the romantic comedy, Inshallah, which he hoped to make with Shah Rukh Khan, which didn't work out. He was simultaneously in conversations with other actors for one more script that he was hoping to bring it to the spectacle.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s next is a pure love story around 2 couples

And now, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s next is a pure love story set in modern times and the maverick filmmaker is in talks with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal to play the leading roles. “To set things straight – it’s an original love story and not Inshallah. Sanjay Leela Bhansali has been very keen to take a step back from the period drama’s with an intense tone. He has been looking to make a love story, and this subject has been at the back of his mind for a while now. SLB feels this is the best time to make a love story and is very excited to tap this genre,” revealed a source close to the development.

The filmmaker has found his new favourite in Alia Bhatt and the actress along with Ranbir Kapoor were the first two people to come on board. “Both Ranbir and Alia heard the narration and loved what they heard. While Alia has already signed the dotted lines, the talks with Ranbir are in the advanced stages,” the source added. According to our source, SLB’s love story revolves around the lives of two couples and he has initiated a conversation with Vicky Kaushal to play the male counterpart of a couple in his story.

Ranbir, Alia, and Vicky are expected to start shooting from November 2024

“Vicky is of course excited to come on board SLB’s film and is figuring out his dates for the later part of the year. Once the dates are sorted, he will sign the dotted lines. Vicky has loved the subject,” the source informed. Sanjay Leela Bhansali is in talks with a top actor to play the female lead and it’s expected to be locked in the next 15-days. While we previously reported that SLB will start his next directorial in May, we would take this article to clear the stance that the romantic film will go on floors in the last quarter of 2024 around November this year. SLB will finish his work on Heera Mandi by Summer and then start the prep work for the film as the script is more or less locked.

Before moving on to the SLB film, Ranbir Kapoor will wrap up shooting for the Nitesh Tiwari-directed Ramayana. Alia on the other hand will finish her work on the Spy Universe Film with YRF whereas Vicky Kaushal is expected to wrap up Chavva and a couple of other films that he is in talks for. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more details on this film as the conversations in the final stages of being locked.

