EXCLUSIVE: Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi starring Alia Bhatt to resume shooting by June end?

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi starring Alia Bhatt is likely to begin shooting by mid-June or June-end. The movie was to release in September this year.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's big-budget film Gangubai Kathiawadi starring in the titular role suffered massively due to lockdown in the view of Coronavirus pandemic. The makers had mounted a huge set in Film City, Goregaon for the same and the shooting for the same had begun before the Central Government announced a complete lockdown. In fact, sources had earlier revealed that the renowned filmmaker was even getting his set demolished in order to save rent to keep the production cost in check.

Now, with the Maharashtra Government granting permission to begin shooting after receiving proper approvals, we hear that Alia Bhatt starrer will be one of the first movies to resume shoots. A source revealed, "Apparently, earlier the filmmaker was definitely looking to demolish the sets, but later on, they decided against it. The set is very much standing tall and would need a little repair work before the cast resumes shoot. Makers are in the process of acquiring required permission to resume shooting. Most probably, if everything goes right, makers are hopeful to resume shoot by the third week of June."

Bhansali movie sets are hugely grand and have a higher crew strength. With 33% of the crew only allowed on sets, producers are mulling over ways to sustainably complete shoot.

Joint MD of Film City, Mr Subhash Borkar informed that they are yet to receive an application from the producers but the set is intact and if the producers meet all the SoPs, they are hopeful the shoots will resume in the next two weeks. We reached out to the SLB spokesperson to confirm the reports and are yet to hear from them.

Meanwhile, Alia had shared two posters of the film in January this year wherein her look for the movie had left everyone stunned. “Strength. Power. Fear! One look, a thousand emotions. Presenting the first look of #GangubaiKathiawadi," she captioned the posters. The film was originally scheduled to release on September 11, but with the lockdown, we are certain the makers will move the release date further.

The movie is based on Hussain Zaidi’s book Mafia Queens of Mumbai and revolves around Gangubai Kothewali, a brothel owner and matriarch.

