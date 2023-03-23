EXCLUSIVE: Sara Ali Khan wants THIS filmmaker to direct her and her father Saif Ali Khan in a film

Sara Ali Khan is on a roll! The actress has some exciting projects lined up ahead, and is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Gaslight, which will release on 31st March 2023. She has been promoting the movie in full swing. Just recently, she took to her Instagram to share that she is jetting off for the next schedule of Homi Adajania’s Murder Mubarak. In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Sara Ali Khan shared that she feels Homi Adajania is the best to direct her and her father Saif Ali Khan in the same film.

Sara Ali Khan says Homi Adajania should make a film starring her and her father Saif Ali Khan

While speaking with Pinkvilla, Sara Ali Khan said that she would love to work with her father in a film, and that she feels Homi Adajania would be the best to direct them. She said that Saif Ali Khan and Homi Adajania are quite similar and that working together would be amazing. “I would love to work with my father. In fact, now that I am working on Homi Adajania's set I realize how similar Homi sir and my father are as people and I think creatively they would be great. I think Homi Adajania should make a film with me and my father. And that would be amazing,” said Sara.

She added that even Zoya Akhtar would be great to direct a fun film featuring Sara and Saif. “Or even Zoya ma'am. I think a nice urban fun film with my father would definitely be great,” she said.

Sara Ali Khan’s work front

Sara Ali Khan will next be seen in Gaslight, co-starring Chitrangda Singh and Vikrant Massey. She will also be seen in Laxman Utekar’s next, co-starring Vicky Kaushal. Apart from this, she has Ae Watan Mere Watan, Anurag Basu’s Metro In Dino, and Homi Adajania’s Murder Mubarak.

ALSO READ: Here’s what advice Sara Ali Khan received from both Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh before choosing a script