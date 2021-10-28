Exclusive: Save The Dates From 7-9 December for Vicky Kaushal & Katrina Kaif's big fat destination wedding

by Nikita Dalvi   |  Updated on Oct 28, 2021 07:16 PM IST  |  1.3M
   
Exclusive: Save The Dates From 7-9 December for Vicky Kaushal & Katrina Kaif's big fat destination wedding
Exclusive: Save The Dates From 7-9 December for Vicky Kaushal & Katrina Kaif's big fat destination wedding
Advertisement

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding festivities dates are out. Finally, the lovebirds will celebrate their wedding events from 7th to 9th December 2021. Yes, you read it right, finally Katrina Kaif will walk down the aisle with Vicky Kaushal in the second week of December. Their families and close ones have geared up for the big fat wedding. Apparently, Katrina and Vicky have planned to send out the e-invites and will ask people to block their dates from 7th to 9th December. With a few days left for the wedding, the preparations are in full swing.

Not many from Bollywood are invited yet. But makeup artists, costume designers and the resort staff has been asked to save the dates. The few most important people in Katrina and Vicky's life will head to Rajasthan fort from 7th to 9th December. Salman Khan and family are one of them who have agreed to attend all the wedding events from Katrina's side. It's going to be a big fat Punjabi wedding with all the wedding festivities. Haldi, mehendi, phere & catholic wedding has been planned as of now.

While, bride-to-be Katrina Kaif denied the wedding rumour saying, "There is no truth to news of her and Vicky getting married this year. On being asked why the rumours started, she said, “That’s a question I have for the last 15 years.”

Few months ago, Vicky was rumoured to have had a roka ceremony with Katrina Kaif. While the rumours turned out to be false, the actor was recently asked about his plans for his personal life. Blaming the paparazzi for spreading the rumour, Vicky told a leading daily, “The news was circulated by your friends (laughs). I’ll get engaged soon enough, when the time is right. Uska bhi time aayega (the time will come).”

Also Read: Don’t miss Katrina Kaif’s response to news of her wedding with Vicky Kaushal

Advertisement

Credits: Pinkvilla


Comments
Anonymous : rk also lost katrina after deepika left a long time ago and got married nicely to ranveer. katrina to be happy and you. we are happy.
REPLY 1 8 hours ago
Anonymous : RK loses KK.
REPLY 2 14 hours ago
Anonymous : She deserves that happiness. A fairy tale. And Vicks is a handsome man and Kat is gorgeous so they look like a wonderful couple to me.
REPLY 7 15 hours ago
Anonymous : So so happy for Katrina if this news is really true, even though i am not a fan but if she is getting married happy for her. A wedding is an important part to a lady.
REPLY 6 15 hours ago
Anonymous : pv, remember if this is a fake news,people will screw you up!
REPLY 3 15 hours ago
Anonymous : viral bhayani would have posted if there is truth.he had got response from Katrina's team by denying roka rumour. he has stated that vicky is her buddy aka friend and this media is spreading rumours specially etimes ke namune.
REPLY 2 15 hours ago
Anonymous : Lovely
REPLY 2 15 hours ago
Anonymous : good
REPLY 3 15 hours ago
Anonymous : #Vickat congo
REPLY 1 15 hours ago
Anonymous : This looks some competitio between KK and her ex Ranbir . both keep announcing and denying at the same time .
REPLY 3 16 hours ago
Anonymous : if its true then why did she deny it ?
REPLY 1 16 hours ago
Anonymous : congratulations to them
REPLY 2 16 hours ago
Anonymous : good better than ratalia
REPLY 4 17 hours ago
Anonymous : HATER
REPLY 1 15 hours ago
Anonymous : Ab salman ka kya hoga
REPLY 1 17 hours ago
Anonymous : Iulia Vantur
REPLY 0 15 hours ago
Anonymous : I hope its fake
REPLY 1 17 hours ago
Anonymous : Lovely
REPLY 2 17 hours ago
Anonymous : Haye mera katu
REPLY 0 17 hours ago
Anonymous : Queen kat will be th most beautiful bride
REPLY 0 17 hours ago
Anonymous : Omg
REPLY 0 17 hours ago
Anonymous : So much excited for katty
REPLY 1 17 hours ago
Anonymous : when both of them have denied this news why are you spreading fake rumours? No one cares about these two anyway
REPLY 1 17 hours ago
Anonymous : Then why are u here
REPLY 1 14 hours ago

Introducing Rooms

Connect, Post, Share, Repeat !!

EXPLORE

Popular posts in Rooms

View All