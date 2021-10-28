Exclusive: Save The Dates From 7-9 December for Vicky Kaushal & Katrina Kaif's big fat destination wedding

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding festivities dates are out. Finally, the lovebirds will celebrate their wedding events from 7th to 9th December 2021. Yes, you read it right, finally Katrina Kaif will walk down the aisle with Vicky Kaushal in the second week of December. Their families and close ones have geared up for the big fat wedding. Apparently, Katrina and Vicky have planned to send out the e-invites and will ask people to block their dates from 7th to 9th December. With a few days left for the wedding, the preparations are in full swing.

Not many from Bollywood are invited yet. But makeup artists, costume designers and the resort staff has been asked to save the dates. The few most important people in Katrina and Vicky's life will head to Rajasthan fort from 7th to 9th December. Salman Khan and family are one of them who have agreed to attend all the wedding events from Katrina's side. It's going to be a big fat Punjabi wedding with all the wedding festivities. Haldi, mehendi, phere & catholic wedding has been planned as of now.

While, bride-to-be Katrina Kaif denied the wedding rumour saying, "There is no truth to news of her and Vicky getting married this year. On being asked why the rumours started, she said, “That’s a question I have for the last 15 years.”

Few months ago, Vicky was rumoured to have had a roka ceremony with Katrina Kaif. While the rumours turned out to be false, the actor was recently asked about his plans for his personal life. Blaming the paparazzi for spreading the rumour, Vicky told a leading daily, “The news was circulated by your friends (laughs). I’ll get engaged soon enough, when the time is right. Uska bhi time aayega (the time will come).”

Also Read: Don’t miss Katrina Kaif’s response to news of her wedding with Vicky Kaushal