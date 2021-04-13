EXCLUSIVE: Shah Rukh Khan goes into quarantine after Pathan crew members test COVID 19 positive; Shoot halted

Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that the Pathan shoot has come to a halt after a few crew members have tested positive for COVID 19. We've also learned that Shah Rukh has also quarantined himself post this. Pathan also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

Amid the rising cases of COVID 19, several restrictions have been imposed on film shoots as well. Amid this, Pinkvilla has now exclusively learned that Superstar Shahrukh Khan has quarantined himself after a crew member tested positive for covid19. The shoot of his upcoming Yash Raj Banner Film 'Pathan' has also been put on hold as crew members tested Covid19 positive. As per our exclusive sources, the infected Members have been quarantined in Courtyard Andheri east.

Earlier too, the film’s shooting had to be stopped on several occasions. The people associated with the film 'Pathan' are concerned about their safety ever since few crew members have tested positive for COVID 19. After completing the maximum part of the shoot in Dubai, SRK's Pathan was being shot in Mumbai for a month. However, now that a crew member tested positive, the shoot has now been halted and the film will take some more time to complete. Right now, all the members associated with the film have got themselves tested for the novel coronavirus if they display any symptoms and are awaiting their reports. Undoubtedly, they cannot ignore the safety of the other members including workers & technicians.

The second wave of COVID 19 has resulted in actors getting infected & forced to go under quarantine. From to to to all tested positive for the novel Coronavirus. Several film shoots are being disrupted because of this as well.

Coming back to the film, Pathan marks 's return to the silver screen after 2018's Zero. The YRF film is currently being shot in Mumbai. The actor-producer has not done any films since the release of the Aanand L Rai feature. Directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathan will be produced by Aditya Chopra's Yash Raj Films & is all set to release in 2022. While Shah Rukh will play the titular role, actress and John Abraham have reportedly been roped in as his co-stars.

