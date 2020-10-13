EXCLUSIVE: Shahid Kapoor signs Raj & DK's next digital series

The actor will play the primary lead in the Stree director duo's next project, a web series that will be mounted on a big scale

A few years ago, top Bollywood actors might have shared a different opinion on doing a web series or project. But today, with the boom of digital avenues, there's a new age renaissance that has set in and several top A-list stars are jumping onto the bandwagon. Now, is the latest one to join the camp.

A source shares, "Shahid has signed a big digital series which will be directed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, the directors of Stree and The Family Man. After tasting super success with The Family Man especially on the web, several OTT giants were in talks with the director duo to design a project for them. They have finally been signed on by a leading digital platform for an original show which will have all the essential ingredients that a usual Bollywood film has. It's a thriller that will have the quirks of Raj and DK infused in it. They approached Shahid for the same and he loved it. He has signed on the dotted line." This, in all probabilities, might be Shahid's big web debut. We had earlier told you that he's signed on a whopping Rs 100 crore deal with Netflix. This will be one of the projects bankrolled under the same deal.

It now needs to be seen when Shahid decides to shoot for the thriller. "Shahid has to finish shooting for the Jersey remake and then, he might begin filming for the series before he moves on to Shashank Khaitan's Yoddha. He was also in talks with Guneet Monga for a remake but there's no movement on that front as of now," our informer adds. Raj and DK, on the other hand, are developing few other projects for the web and are also supposed to direct in Russo Brothers' Citadel.

ALSO READ: Shahid Kapoor sets the right 'Mood' for the week with a funny video; Ishaan Khatter says 'It's the real you'

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×