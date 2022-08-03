EXCLUSIVE: Shahid Kapoor teams up with Siddharth Roy Kapur and Rosshan Andrrews on a thriller

Pinkvilla recently reported that Shahid Kapoor is teaming up with Dinesh Vijan for a unique love story, which will go on floors this year. We also informed our readers that the film will feature Kriti Sanon as the female lead and will be shot in Mumbai, Delhi and Europe. And now, we have another update on Shahid Kapoor. According to our sources, the actor has come on board producer Siddharth Roy Kapur's upcoming film.

"Shahid and Sid have been discussing several ideas over the last few months and have finally locked a subject for their collaboration. It's a tout thriller, which will be directed by Malayalam film director, Rosshan Andrrews. It's in the pre-production stage and will go on floors soon. Shahid is in the process of sorting out his shooting calendar for Sid Roy Kapur and Dinesh Vijan," revealed a source close to the development.

This would mark the first Hindi film for director Rosshan Andrrews, who is known for films like Notebook, Mumbai Police and Salute among many others. "Rosshan has already met Shahid multiple times to discuss the nitigrities of his script and is all excited to make a Hindi film debut. The shooting timelines and other aspects will be locked in a month's time," the source added.

Apart from the two films, slated to go on floors soon, Shahid is all gearing up for Ali Abbas Zafar's next, which will premiere this year on Voot and Jio Cinema. The actor also has a web series, Farzi, with Raj and DK, which will premiere on Amazon Prime.Shahid is also in talks for a couple of period films including one on Chattrapati Shivaji Maharaj and other on Karna. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more Shahid Kapoor updates.

